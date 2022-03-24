Playgrounds of peril: 14 picture memories to take you right back to the play areas of the past

1. Playgrounds of peril
Look at the size of that slide! This picture was taken in 1965 - showing the communal provision of children's playgrounds such as this in Ashton Park, Preston, a fairly recent innovation on the British scene
This is my favourite of these photos - showing children at the Grange after-school play centre - all the way back in 1969! How many more children can that pole hold up?
Small playing areas like this were dotted all around the county - this 1969 version of the see-saw is not a patch on the modern ones we see now
We're in the 1970s now, and Paul, three, and Ian Yates, six, watch David Hehir, 19, build a log ladder at a "peppercorn play-area" at Oxford Street in Preston's Avenham district
