We can't remember when we last saw one of these contraptions on a children's playground. Anyone recognise where it might be?
Playgrounds of peril: 14 picture memories to take you right back to the play areas of the past

We survived the playgrounds of peril!

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 2:16 pm

Playgrounds could be brutal in the 80s and early 90s. We’ve found a selection of pictures showing kids enjoying (or enduring) the playground equipment. Recognise anyone? Let us know. READ MORE: Two years since lockdown brought these bleak images. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Lovat Road – Preston’s very own Coronation Street

1. Playgrounds of peril

Look at the size of that slide! This picture was taken in 1965 - showing the communal provision of children's playgrounds such as this in Ashton Park, Preston, a fairly recent innovation on the British scene

Photo: Archive

2. Playgrounds of peril

This is my favourite of these photos - showing children at the Grange after-school play centre - all the way back in 1969! How many more children can that pole hold up?

Photo: Archive

3. Playgrounds of peril

Small playing areas like this were dotted all around the county - this 1969 version of the see-saw is not a patch on the modern ones we see now

Photo: Archive

4. Playgrounds of peril

We're in the 1970s now, and Paul, three, and Ian Yates, six, watch David Hehir, 19, build a log ladder at a "peppercorn play-area" at Oxford Street in Preston's Avenham district

Photo: Archive

