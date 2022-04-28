Pictures picks from 1994: 16 photo memories that show the heart of Blackpool

We’ve brought you a selection of your photographs from days gone by. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from 1993. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1992
1. Blackpool in 1994
Roy Walker opens the gardens at Wesham Park Hospital
Photo: Archive
2. Blackpool in 1994
Road safety could soon be part of the curriculum for these schoolchildren. The county council has launched a new document Road Safety and Schools - a Guide for Teachers and Governors, in a bid to incorporate it into day to day teaching. The guidelines were welcomed by pupils and teachers at Archbishop Hutton School, Warton. Pictured is Pat Kendrew with headteacher David Ingram and pupils
Photo: Archive
3. Blackpool in 1994
Lancashire has found the man to lead fire safety in the county. Graham Thompson of Blackpool has been appointed as the new assistant chief officer for Lancashire County Fire Brigade. He will concentrate solely on fire safety in the country's busiest shire brigade
Photo: Archive
4. Blackpool in 1994
Young artists from a Lancashire school have been invited to display their work in a university exhibition. Preston's University of Central Lancashire has invited talented pupils from Carr Hill High School in Kirkham to put on a display, sponsored by Midland Bank. From left, Carr Hill students Claire Fieldhouse, Daniel Maddock, Nathan Holtappel, Carolyn Baker and Claire Devaney, with Midland Bank area manager Chris Hurley
Photo: Archive