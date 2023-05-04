This week we are bringing you photographs from 23 years ago, in the year 2000.
1. Fylde Coast in 2000
Kick off girls: From left (back): Emma Bond, 20 (from St Annes); Michelle Suarez, 23 (Fleetwood); Kate Lindsay, 18 (Blackpool); Natalie James,18 (South Shore); Caroline Loeben, 20 (Fleetwood); Sarah-Jane Rowlandson, 21 (Poulton); Joanne Taylor, 21 (North Shore). From left (front): Roisin Nuttall, 22 (Poulton); Gemma Kinmond, 19 (Marton); Elaine Anderson, 25 (South Shore); Suzanne Walker, 25 (Bispham) Photo: Martin Bostock
2. Fylde Coast in 2000
Pictured are the orphans and Miss Hannigan, played by Laura Darkins, in Lytham St Annes Youth Theatre's production of the musical Annie Photo: Archive
3. Fylde Coast in 2000
Fleetwood band 4 Above 30, live on stage at the Rossall Tavern, Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood Photo: Dawn Castle
4. Fylde Coast in 2000
Cowboys and Indians (from lleft to right) Lindsey Whalley, Kate Whatmough, Judy Barr and Jane Lloyd, all 14, during Lytham Club Day Photo: Rob Lock