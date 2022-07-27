Giant chip butty made at Coral Island, Blackpool. Miss Blackpool Sally Hempel measures up against the huge snack with (from left) firefighters Kevin Turner, Dave Rainford, Darren Ferneyhough, and Paul Hunter
Picture this: Here's 22 photo taking you to 2007 and what life was like for folk in Blackpool back then

Taking you back through the years – this week it is the turn of 2007.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:45 pm

With so many events and activities occurring in Blackpool during 2007 it was a hard trawl through the archives to bring you these pictures. Here’s some of the best moments of the year – do you remember any of the things pictured here? Or do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Pictures from 2006. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back to 2005. MORE MEMORIES: Blackpool in 2004

1. Blackpool in 2007

Youngsters who took part in the Sportshall Athletics championships in the season’s final fixture in Blackpool Sports Centre

Photo: Archive

2. Blackpool in 2007

First year fashion students from Blackpool and Fylde College modelling The lost City of Atlantis collection

Photo: Archive

3. Blackpool in 2007

Dress rehearsal of Trinity Theatre Group's production of 'Nunsense' at Holy Trinity church hall, Dean Street, Blackpool. Pictured are: (back left to right) Kate Simister, Louise Gray, and Chris Caldicott. Front: Tracy Gittins and Gillian Moore

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. Blackpool in 2007

Park School in Blackpool perform at the Penwortham Youth Music Festival 2007

Photo: Becky Matthews

