With so many events and activities occurring in Blackpool during 2007 it was a hard trawl through the archives to bring you these pictures. Here's some of the best moments of the year – do you remember any of the things pictured here? Or do you recognise anyone?
1. Blackpool in 2007
Youngsters who took part in the Sportshall Athletics championships in the season’s final fixture in Blackpool Sports Centre
Photo: Archive
2. Blackpool in 2007
First year fashion students from Blackpool and Fylde College modelling The lost City of Atlantis collection
Photo: Archive
3. Blackpool in 2007
Dress rehearsal of Trinity Theatre Group's production of 'Nunsense' at Holy Trinity church hall, Dean Street, Blackpool. Pictured are: (back left to right) Kate Simister, Louise Gray, and Chris Caldicott. Front: Tracy Gittins and Gillian Moore
Photo: Martin Bostock
4. Blackpool in 2007
Park School in Blackpool perform at the Penwortham Youth Music Festival 2007
Photo: Becky Matthews