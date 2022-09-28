News you can trust since 1873
These children were all in fancy dress for Warton Club Day
Picture this: 20 photos showing scenes of Blackpool folk posing for the camera all the way back in 1985

What were you doing in 1985? Perhaps these pictures will jog your memory.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:45 pm

We've scoured the archives to find some of the best pictures showing what the people of Blackpool were getting up to in 1985. Do you recognise anyone? Are you in one of the pictures? Let us know.

1. Blackpool in 1985

At the Plough in Freckleton these kind folk were about to put on their own Live Aid gig

Photo: Archive

2. Blackpool in 1985

Just one of the many floats passing by during Warton Club Day

Photo: Archive

3. Blackpool in 1985

There's an Oriental theme to this float that took part in Warton Club Day

Photo: Archive

4. Blackpool in 1985

The grand opening of Lady Rachel's in Kirkham

Photo: Archive

