Picture this: 20 photos showing scenes of Blackpool folk posing for the camera all the way back in 1985
What were you doing in 1985? Perhaps these pictures will jog your memory.
By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:45 pm
We've scoured the archives to find some of the best pictures showing what the people of Blackpool were getting up to in 1985. Do you recognise anyone? Are you in one of the pictures? Let us know.
