Dancers from the Langley Dance Centre during the 1999 Blackpool Tower Ballet
Picture the past: 18 photos memories from 1999 showing life in Blackpool

Our dip into the archives brings pictures from 1999.

By Naomi Moon
Monday, 30th May 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Monday, 30th May 2022, 2:13 pm

1. Blackpool in 1999

Eight-year-old Polly Ashworth with two friendly goats on the Farmer Parr's Animal World float during Fleetwood Carnival

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Blackpool in 1999

Flower girl Emma Jane Hague at Poulton gala

Photo: Martin Bostock

3. Blackpool in 1999

From left to right: Katie Baxter, Lauren Thomas and Sophie Thomas at the Poulton Gala

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. Blackpool in 1999

Gemma Birdsall and Lewis Johnson as Royals Edward and Sophie at Poulton Gala

Photo: Martin Bostock

