What were you up to back in 1999? Do any of these pictures bring back memories? Or do you recognise anyone? Let us know – [email protected] READ MORE: Pictures from 1998. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1997. MORE MEMORIES: This time from 1996
1. Blackpool in 1999
Eight-year-old Polly Ashworth with two friendly goats on the Farmer Parr's Animal World float during Fleetwood Carnival
Photo: Bill Johnson
2. Blackpool in 1999
Flower girl Emma Jane Hague at Poulton gala
Photo: Martin Bostock
3. Blackpool in 1999
From left to right: Katie Baxter, Lauren Thomas and Sophie Thomas at the Poulton Gala
Photo: Martin Bostock
4. Blackpool in 1999
Gemma Birdsall and Lewis Johnson as Royals Edward and Sophie at Poulton Gala
Photo: Martin Bostock