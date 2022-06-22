1. Blackpool in 2002
Phillip McCall, 14, served a coffee to County Councillor Alan Whittaker (Cabinet member for Education and Young People at Lancashire County Council), at the opening of Fleetwood Young People's Centre. Also pictured are Joan Humble (MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood) and County Councillor Vali Patel (Deputy chairman of Lancashire County Council), with young people at the centre
Photo: Bill Johnson
Fylde Borough Council sports development officer Stuart Glover with some of the youngsters who attended a briefing at the Lowther Pavilion, Lytham, in advance of the Lancashire Youth Games 2002. From left: Amy Crawford, Scott Harries Lee Williams, Kirsten Hardy and Deklan Croston
Photo: Mike Foster
Ten-year-old Dean Bell of Wrea Green won the under 11 Lancashire Open for a second year running. Dean, who plays at the De Vere Herons Reach club, dropped just one point on his way to the title at Prestwich. Next is the North regions trials during November, competing for a place in the England Squad
Photo: Archive
The ballpool at the Lancashire County Scout Network fun day at Waddecar camp
Photo: Archvie