Children from Out Rawcliffe Primary School with their CD which is being sold to raise money for a school extension. The kids will also be singing on radio Lancashire. Pictured (front left to right) holding the CDs are Linda Wood, 10, and Philip Brown, 11, with the rest of their classmates looking on
Picture poser: Here's 33 pictures to take you right back to what Blackpool was like in 2002

It’s the turn of 2002 and we’ve scoured the archives to bring you these gems.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 3:45 pm

What were you up to back in 2002? Can’t remember? Let these cracking images from the Blackpool Gazette vaults bring those memories flooding back. READ MORE: Blackpool in 2001. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Memories from the year 2000. MORE MEMORIES: Going back to Blackpool in 1999

1. Blackpool in 2002

Phillip McCall, 14, served a coffee to County Councillor Alan Whittaker (Cabinet member for Education and Young People at Lancashire County Council), at the opening of Fleetwood Young People's Centre. Also pictured are Joan Humble (MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood) and County Councillor Vali Patel (Deputy chairman of Lancashire County Council), with young people at the centre

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Blackpool in 2002

Fylde Borough Council sports development officer Stuart Glover with some of the youngsters who attended a briefing at the Lowther Pavilion, Lytham, in advance of the Lancashire Youth Games 2002. From left: Amy Crawford, Scott Harries Lee Williams, Kirsten Hardy and Deklan Croston

Photo: Mike Foster

3. Blackpool in 2002

Ten-year-old Dean Bell of Wrea Green won the under 11 Lancashire Open for a second year running. Dean, who plays at the De Vere Herons Reach club, dropped just one point on his way to the title at Prestwich. Next is the North regions trials during November, competing for a place in the England Squad

Photo: Archive

4. Blackpool in 2002

The ballpool at the Lancashire County Scout Network fun day at Waddecar camp

Photo: Archvie

