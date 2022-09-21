News you can trust since 1873
Staff gather one last time outside the famous Woolworth's shop, in the shadow of Blackpool Tower, as it prepares to close its doors to the public forever
Picture perfect memories: Here are 15 photos showing what life was like in Blackpool during 1984

Our weekly delve into the archives bringing you the best picture memories throughout the decades

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:45 pm

This time it is a look at what life was like for the folk of Blackpool back in 1984. Do you recognise yourself? Or any of your friends? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories from 1983. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1982. MORE MEMORIES: Photos taking you back to 1981

1. Blackpool in 1984

Spots are an up-and-coming trend in equestrian circles. At least that is the hope of Lancashire enthusiast Amanda Gould who plans to breed horses and ponies with the distinctive markings at her home in Inskip. She has this spotted Appaloosa horse and two Shetland mares which she hopes to breed

Photo: Archive

2. Blackpool in 1984

Caravan puzzler... Three-year-old Marc and two-year-old Jane Wheeler thought they had found just the thing for the family holiday when they went along with dad Trevor to Hartleys Caravans Show at Kirkham, but dad decided it was probably too small and bought a larger model instead

Photo: Archive

3. Blackpool in 1984

Runners in the Kirkham YMCA marathon

Photo: Archive

4. Blackpool in 1984

This brother and sister were appearing together in a production of Scrooge at the Blackpool Grand Theatre. Does anyone recognise them?

Photo: Archive

