From left, Jodie Wallace, 19, Bryony Jones, 19, Ruth Cronin, 18, Lauren Hodgeson, 19 and Hannah Houston 19 in the Varsity in Preston
A night out in Preston: 11 pictures to take you round the bars and clubs

We’ve found some pictures that should transport you on a night out in the city.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 4:55 am

With so many clubs and bars in Preston, we’ve found a selection of pictures showing some of the best nights out and put them together for you. READ MORE: A night out in Tokes. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A walk down Lane Ends through the decades

1. Shots in The Square pub

Shots in The Square pub in Preston with, from left, Sarah Hope, Tara Dew, Holly Bryce, Tracy Blackburn and Debbie Howarth

Photo: John Hughes

2. In Squires nightclub

Michelle Jones and Martin Hill in Squires in Preston

Photo: Ian Robinson

3. Taking a breather outside

From left, Ryan Foy, 21 and Tamsin Ostle, 21, at the Students Union at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston

Photo: Ian Robinson

4. Podium dancing in Squires

Holly Bryce, right, and Tracy Blackburn, podium dancing in Squires nightclub in Preston

Photo: John Hughes

