1. Blackpool in 2005
Children at Stanley Junior School in Blackpool are taking part in traditional games. Pictured from left to right are Tessa Jones, 11, Sam Guttridge, 11, Saffy Meredith, 11, and Kirsten Jones, 11
Photo: Mark Pearson
2. Blackpool in 2005
Official launch of the Muir Housing Association's 'Straight Talking Blackpool Guide' - designed and written by teenagers from Grange Park. Pictured are some of the guide's creators with their handiwork
Photo: Rob Lock
3. Blackpool in 2005
Blackpool Table Tennis Club. Pictured at the front are (from left to right) Ron Bennett, Martin Ireland, Andrea Holt, Mick Parker, and Paul Walker
Photo: Archive
4. Blackpool in 2005
St Johns CE Primary School, Church Street, Blackpool, celebrate being funded for a new school. Headteacher Jo Snape (back) is pictured with Katie Russell and Sachith Karunatilake (both at the back). Front, from left, Kayleigh Stanton, Thomas Talbot, Jordan Worrall, and Eleanor Parnell
Photo: Bill Johnson