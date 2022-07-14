Blackpool Children's Ballet performers at the Tower Ballroom, Blackpool
Picture a memory: Here's 24 photos to take you back to life in Blackpool in 2005

Taking you back through the years – this week it is the turn of 2005.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 4:55 am

There was a lot going on in Blackpool during 2005 – do you remember any of these events? Are you in any of the pictures?

Children at Stanley Junior School in Blackpool are taking part in traditional games. Pictured from left to right are Tessa Jones, 11, Sam Guttridge, 11, Saffy Meredith, 11, and Kirsten Jones, 11

Photo: Mark Pearson

Official launch of the Muir Housing Association's 'Straight Talking Blackpool Guide' - designed and written by teenagers from Grange Park. Pictured are some of the guide's creators with their handiwork

Photo: Rob Lock

Blackpool Table Tennis Club. Pictured at the front are (from left to right) Ron Bennett, Martin Ireland, Andrea Holt, Mick Parker, and Paul Walker

Photo: Archive

St Johns CE Primary School, Church Street, Blackpool, celebrate being funded for a new school. Headteacher Jo Snape (back) is pictured with Katie Russell and Sachith Karunatilake (both at the back). Front, from left, Kayleigh Stanton, Thomas Talbot, Jordan Worrall, and Eleanor Parnell

Photo: Bill Johnson

