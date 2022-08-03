We’ve search through the archives to find the very best pictures showing what the folk on the Fylde Coast were getting up to back in the day. Do you remember these events? Do they bring back memories? Or do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Fylde nostalgia from 2007. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pictures from 2006. MORE MEMORIES: From 2005
1. Fylde Coast in 2008
Staff who took part in the filming of a TV advert at Lytham's Haven Road Booths store
Photo: Archive
2. Fylde Coast in 2008
Dance teacher Fay McLean with Flakefleet Primary pupils, from left, Bethany Wilson, Jordan Rudge, Jessica Impett, Aiden Foster, and Liam Hutchings, during Fleetwood Dance Festival held at Fleetwood High School
Photo: Bill Johnson
3. Fylde Coast in 2008
The 1st Lytham St Annes Sea Scouts and Cubs on their float during Lytham Club Day
Photo: Bill Johnson
4. Fylde Coast in 2008
Staff and children dressed in Noah's Ark costumes for Children in Need at Toddle-Inn Nursery, Fleetwood
Photo: Bill Johnson