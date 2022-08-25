Transport yourself all the way back to 1980 with this nostalgic look back at life on the Fylde Coast. Do these pictures bring back memories for you? Let us know. READ MORE: Go back to 2010. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pictures from 2009. MORE MEMORIES: Nostalgia from 2008
The world may watch the Russian and Romanian gymnasts and gasp in wonder and admiration. But the Garstang gymnasts have a lot more fun. Garstang Gymnasts Club is a typical example of the many clubs which have sprung up around the country and is run by a team of dedicated volunteers. Pictured: Eleven-year-old Laura Bolton demonstrates a cartwheel to the other members of the club
Photo: Archive
From the last days of the Great War in 1918, retired farmer Johnny Stuart has beaten a furrow from home in Forton to the doors of the Patten Arms, Winmarleigh, near Garstang, every night of the week. And to celebrate this and his 80th birthday he has been given the ultimate accolade by licensees Peter and Liz Strawn - a free pint every night for the rest of his life! He is pictured with other regulars at a birthday party held in his honour
Trevor Wiper stood defiantly at the helm of his stricken yacht and refused to admit defeat. That is because he took seven years to build the ketch, called Water Baby, after quitting his car parks business. He is pictured above with his crew - brother Jim, and friend Mike Platt - at Fleetwood docks
Young lads met their sporting superstars... and took them on at their own game. Top players from Everton, Preston North End and Bolton joined the boys from Garstang High School for a kick about at the school's gala. Martin Hodge, Alan Gowling, Geoff Nulty and Alex Bruce made the annual gala a day never to be forgotten for the youngers
