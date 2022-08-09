Garstang will go bananas to celebrate its 10th anniversary as a Fairtrade town later this year. Schools such as St Thomas's CE (pictured) are among the many supporters of Fairtrade
Garstang will go bananas to celebrate its 10th anniversary as a Fairtrade town later this year. Schools such as St Thomas's CE (pictured) are among the many supporters of Fairtrade

Nostalgia: Here's 31 scenes showing the folk of Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham back in 2009

Look back through the years – this time with a look at 2009.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 3:45 pm

We’ve scoured the archives to find the best pictures showing what some of the folk living on the Fylde Coast were up to through the years. Do you recognise anyone? Remember any of the events? READ MORE: Pictures from 2008. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Memories of 2007. MORE MEMORIES: Nostalgia pictures from 2006

1. Fylde Coast in 2009

The Presents of Mind Appeal for Brian House Children's Hospice spreads across the Fylde Coast with another fantastic donation of gifts made by the children of Entertainia dance school in Cleveleys

Photo: Archive

2. Fylde Coast in 2009

Darts player Wes Newton presents prizes at Fleetwood Sports College awards ceremony. Pictured (left to right): Elise Whiteside, Ruby Windle, Tom Duggan, Wes Newton, Rumal Edwards, Matthew Brown, and Sarah Stephenson

Photo: Martin Bostock

3. Fylde Coast in 2009

Lytham Cricket Club U15 A side. Pictured: (Back left to right): Ashley Gregson, Charles Laycock, Harry Ashton, George Brookes, Elliott Dalgleish. Front: Henry Woodsford, Harry Duff, Matthew Cartmell, Ben Saunders, Jason McGreehin, Andrew Walkden

Photo: Archive

4. Fylde Coast in 2009

Youngsters at Park View Road playing fields, Lytham, celebrating the news that Park View 4 U have received a lottery grant

Photo: Martin Bostock

