A sense of history has always been important to law firms who build their reputations on years of successful practice that can be traced back into the mists of time. And one Lancahsire firm, Dickson Haslam, reaching its 200-year mark, can trace its connections with Kirkham back to 1797 when one of the founders, John Nickson, appeared in the Law Society lists as an attorney. Ray Green, pictured, is one of the partners at Dickson Haslam Solicitors in Station Road, Kirkham
The award-winning girls of Garstang Gymnastics Club, including Jenny Hanson, 13, a winner the Grade Two North West Region (front)
To some it's an eerie feeling walking into Gwen Price's living room. Hundreds of pairs of shining eyes gaze down on visitors. But Gwen, who says she is 72 years young, loves sharing her home in Lytham with her extended family. For her house is filled to the rafters with more than 150 dolls, each lovingly named after family and friends, which Gwen has either made herself or collected down the years
Garstang Juniors U11s team were the stage three winners in the Central Lancashire Junior Football League's annual presentation awards
