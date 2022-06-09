1. Fylde coast in 2000
Getting ready for the carnival atmosphere at Christie Park (from left) vice chairman of Morecambe FC Graham Hodgson, commercial manager Peter Howard and chief executive Rod Taylor
Photo: Darren Andrews
2. Fylde coast in 2000
Lancashire Central Womens Hockey league - the Lytham Team. Back (from left to right) Carrie Bower, Hannah Hollinshead, Vicky Boomer, Nicky Baguley, Bernice Austin, Gill Harrison ,Anne Preston and Michelle Singleton. Front (from left to right) Kerry Hunt, Dani Baguley, Kelly Ferguson, Rebecca Ingham, Emma Winterbotham
Photo: Martin Bostock
3. Fylde coast in 2000
The Freckleton CE Primary School team which is through to the Fylde and East Wyre district final of the Lancashire Schools Book Quiz. From left: Sam Clark, Jason Leslie, Rebecca Costello and James Cowburn
Photo: Bill Johnson
4. Fylde coast in 2000
Fleetwood Golf Day with (from left to right) Simon Lilley, Bass Brewers account manager, Brien O'Donnell, customer, and Gary King - Bass Brewers business development manager
Photo: Archive