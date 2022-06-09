Churchtown Festival clowns, Jenna Russell and Rachel Witte, aged 13, add a splash of colour to the procession
Nostalgia: 20 photo memories showing the folk of the Fylde coast back in the year 2000

This week we are bringing you photographs from 22 years ago, in the year 2000.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 4:55 am

1. Fylde coast in 2000

Getting ready for the carnival atmosphere at Christie Park (from left) vice chairman of Morecambe FC Graham Hodgson, commercial manager Peter Howard and chief executive Rod Taylor

Photo: Darren Andrews

2. Fylde coast in 2000

Lancashire Central Womens Hockey league - the Lytham Team. Back (from left to right) Carrie Bower, Hannah Hollinshead, Vicky Boomer, Nicky Baguley, Bernice Austin, Gill Harrison ,Anne Preston and Michelle Singleton. Front (from left to right) Kerry Hunt, Dani Baguley, Kelly Ferguson, Rebecca Ingham, Emma Winterbotham

Photo: Martin Bostock

3. Fylde coast in 2000

The Freckleton CE Primary School team which is through to the Fylde and East Wyre district final of the Lancashire Schools Book Quiz. From left: Sam Clark, Jason Leslie, Rebecca Costello and James Cowburn

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Fylde coast in 2000

Fleetwood Golf Day with (from left to right) Simon Lilley, Bass Brewers account manager, Brien O'Donnell, customer, and Gary King - Bass Brewers business development manager

Photo: Archive

