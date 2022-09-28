Nostalgia: 19 pictures of Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham through the ages - with a peek at 1985
Step back in time to 1985 with these nostalgia images
By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:45 pm
We've dug through the archives to find the very best pictures showing what Fylde Coast residents were up to back in 1985. Do you remember any of these events?
