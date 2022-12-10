So bring on the comedians! Nat Jackley, Jimmy James and the double act of Jimmy Jewel and Ben Warriss were bill-toppers in summer season shows of the 1940s and '50s.

Those were the days when summer shows at six theatres ran for at least 16 weeks and each depended on a strong comedy act, a star vocal act, several speciality acts and a glamorous dance line. Yes, seems like another world!

Jimmy Jewel and Ben Warriss had the biggest tally of summer shows; second-billed in 1943 and 45 at the Opera House, top at the Hippodrome 1948-50 and top in 1955, 57 and 59 at the Opera House. Their last Blackpool season was in a "guest spot" at the Queen's Theatre in 1965.

Jimmy Jewel and Ben Warriss

The duo then split but had further seasons in the resort. Jimmy (1906-95) was at the Grand in 1970, starring with Hylda Baker in a stage spin-off of their TV sitcom Nearest and Dearest, while Ben (1909-93) was the chairman of The Good Old Days at the Winter Gardens Pavilion in 1972.

At the age of 81, Ben had the dramatic role of Archie Rice's father in a national tour of John Osborne's The Entertainer, which did a week at the Grand in April, 1990.

Nat Jackley (1909-88) who starred in four Blackpool summer shows was a visual performer who specialised in comic dances and silly walks.

He was ”joint top" in 1947 and 1950 at the Opera House and In 1953 and 1954 at the Queen's Theatre.

Comedian Nat Jackley

Jimmy James (1882-1965) is probably the most iconic comedian to those of us who remember the 1950s seasons with his sketches and company of stooges.

His starring seasons in Blackpool were at the Hippodrome in 1954 and the Central Pier in 1957 and 59. In his 1957 company a young Roy Castle got his lift to stardom.

The highlight was usually the crazily surreal sketch known as The Box.

Jimmy's career ended in bankruptcy which was due to his fondness for sick animals - although, as often quoted, he didn't know they were sick when he backed them. He spent his final years

Comedian Jimmy James and his wife in the Winter Gardens car park in the early 1950s

in Blackpool.

Almost 30 years after Jimmy's death his son, writer-producer James Casey and Jimmy's old stooge, Eli Woods, gave a performance of The Box in a variety tribute day at the Grand.

There had been nostalgic appearances by Jimmy Jewel and Nat Jackley at the Royal Performance that reopened the Gran in May, 1981.

Time for a song. Our J list includes Tom Jones, still busy on stage and the telly.

But did you know that Tom, now aged 82, first played Blackpool on Sunday, September 20, 1964, as a supporting act in a Swinging Blue Jeans concert at the old Queen's Theatre?

It was six months before he topped the charts with It's Not Unusual.

The Blackpool Press Ball jumped in with a booking for the annual "hop" in the Empress Ballroom in November, 1965. It snowed that night and we thought Tom and his band wouldn't make it. They did - but played only one set.

His future visits were to be sell-outs at the Opera House.