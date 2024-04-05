Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new mini-documentary takes a look at some of the gruesome murders that took place in a seaside resort between 1895 and 1951, with the expertise of crime historian Deborah Contessa. In the 17 minute mini-documentary, Lucinda joins in with a vigil to remember a young mum who was butchered in her living room, a woman killed in an air raid shelter on the prom, and a hotelier left with her 'head hanging off' after her husband slashed her throat.

Deborah Contessa leads a tour of unmarked graves

The crime video, which is free to view, includes expert commentary from Deborah Contessa, a crime historian who gives tours around Layton Cemetery - where most of the filming took place. In it, Deborah looks back at three horrific cases where women’s lives were cut short at the hands of violent men.

The Blackpool Ripper

Mary Starr was butchered by her controlling husband, Henry Bertram Starr, on November 24, 1903. Known as ‘the Blackpool Ripper’, Henry had broken into the home where Mary was staying with her mum, and stabbed her more than 20 times with a bread knife.

Candles and flowers are left on unmarked graves. Still from Murdered By The Seaside, a Shots! TV Documentary

In the video, Deborah describes the ‘brutal frenzy’, adding that the doctor who performed the post mortem could ‘fit his fist inside one of the wounds’ and found ‘scratch marks on [Mary’s] bones’.

Starr was tried in Liverpool on December 7, 1903, and sentenced to death by hanging. “He tried to plead insanity but that didn’t wash with the jury,” adds Deborah.

Strangled in an air raid shelter

22 year old Joan Long was lured to the prom by an American aircraft mechanic, who then strangled her to death in an air raid shelter.

Thomas Montoya had been visiting the resort in 1944, when he killed Joan - who was described as ‘naïve’ and as having some learning difficulties.

In the short documentary, a safer streets campaigner explains that Joan’s murder has parallels with some of the stories she hears of women being targeted during nights out in the resort.

Antonia Stack, Reclaim Blackpool.

Antonia Stack, who founded the Reclaim Blackpool map, tells Shots! TV: “He took advantage of a Blackpool girl while he was visiting, and that absolutely does chime with the fact that we get so many visitors here who treat the women here like they are a good time.”

Murder at the Foxhall Hotel

Sarah Toomey was murdered by her husband, in the Foxhall Hotel where they both worked and lived. In the autumn of 1895, 57 year old Sarah had gone up to the room for a nap, but when members of staff went to check on her she was lying on the bed ‘with her throat slashed from ear to ear’.

It was thought that her husband, John Toomey, had planned her murder and then threw himself in the sea as his body later washed up at Rossall Beach, following a manhunt.

Remembering the murdered women

All three women now lie in unmarked graves - but they are not forgotten. Candles were lit and bouquets of handmade flowers laid during the service, which features in the TV programme.

The Memorial to Murdered Women, organised as part of Reclaim International Women's Day Festival, was led by Deborah Contessa of the Friends of Layton Cemetery.

At each grave, one of the party read a poem, written by Deborah, honouring the victim before flowers were left and candles lit.

