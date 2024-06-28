Massive collection of 101 long forgotten retro pictures of old Kirkham & Wesham Club Days gone by

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Jun 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 12:06 BST

Kirkham & Wesham Club Day is always an event which gets circled on the calendar at the start of the year.

Take a look through our bumper collection of old school archive pictures from Kirkham & Wesham Club Days gone by... you might even spot a few familiar faces.

1. Kirkham and Wesham Club Day in 1997.

National World

Photo Sales

2. Kirkham and Wesham Club Day 2018. Carrying the Commandments. PIC BY ROB LOCK 9-6-2018

National World

Photo Sales

3. Kirkham Club Day 1951 Willows R C Church float. historical dated 09/06/1951

National World

Photo Sales

4. Kirkham and Wesham Club Day 2018. St Joseph's Rose Queen Chloe Fox with her retinue. PIC BY ROB LOCK 9-6-2018

National World

Photo Sales

5. Craig Stewart aged ten and fellow pupils from Wesham Church of England School, perform Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat during the Kirkham and Wesham Club Day Procession in 1996.

National World

Photo Sales

6. Kirkham and Wesham Club Day 2018. Christ Church rose queen. PIC BY ROB LOCK 9-6-2018

National World

Photo Sales
