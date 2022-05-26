2. Blackpool in 1998

A couple due to be married on the most romantic day of the year have been forced to cancel their wedding after the groom fell ill. Instead of walking down the aisle, Max Neiman will spend Valentine's Day in the same hospital - Blackpool Victoria - where he proposed to fiancée Gail Richardson. Max 26, of Hornby Avenue, Blackpool, and Gail, 30, of Barton Lane, Barton will now have to wait two weeks until they can marry

Photo: Archive