1. Blackpool in 1998
A team of policemen from Kirkham are all set to attempt a gruelling challenge for charity. The six officers are due to undertake the Three Peaks Challenge in the Lake District, to raise money for three Kirkham projects. Policemen Andy Scarisbrick, Mark Tinsley, Russ Farrand, Steve Hardman, Paul Edson and Dave Finney get ready for the challenge
Photo: Archive
2. Blackpool in 1998
A couple due to be married on the most romantic day of the year have been forced to cancel their wedding after the groom fell ill. Instead of walking down the aisle, Max Neiman will spend Valentine's Day in the same hospital - Blackpool Victoria - where he proposed to fiancée Gail Richardson. Max 26, of Hornby Avenue, Blackpool, and Gail, 30, of Barton Lane, Barton will now have to wait two weeks until they can marry
Photo: Archive
3. Blackpool in 1998
Lancashire soldiers have offered a helping hand to four Icelandic medics as part of a special international mission to Bosnia. They have been put through a programme of rigorous training by members of the 5th Field Ambulance, who are based at Fulwood Barracks in Preston. The training, held at Weeton Barracks, near Kirkham, has included basic survival techniques, military first aid and other military procedures
Photo: Archive
4. Blackpool in 1998
Newly opened hair salon i4 Style, on Bryning Lane, Newton with Scales. Anyone recognise the lady in the picture?
Photo: Archive