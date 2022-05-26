Rainbow Dance Studios present "42nd Street" during Lytham Club Day
Rainbow Dance Studios present "42nd Street" during Lytham Club Day

Looking back: Here's 19 pictures showing life in Blackpool back in 1998

We continue to turn back the years – this time to 1998.

Thursday, 26th May 2022, 1:35 pm

Our archives are packed with pictures just like these – showing exactly what the people of Blackpool and surrounding areas were doing. Do you remember any of the events? READ MORE: Pictures from 1997. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures going back to 1996. MEMORIES: From 1995

1. Blackpool in 1998

A team of policemen from Kirkham are all set to attempt a gruelling challenge for charity. The six officers are due to undertake the Three Peaks Challenge in the Lake District, to raise money for three Kirkham projects. Policemen Andy Scarisbrick, Mark Tinsley, Russ Farrand, Steve Hardman, Paul Edson and Dave Finney get ready for the challenge

Photo: Archive

2. Blackpool in 1998

A couple due to be married on the most romantic day of the year have been forced to cancel their wedding after the groom fell ill. Instead of walking down the aisle, Max Neiman will spend Valentine's Day in the same hospital - Blackpool Victoria - where he proposed to fiancée Gail Richardson. Max 26, of Hornby Avenue, Blackpool, and Gail, 30, of Barton Lane, Barton will now have to wait two weeks until they can marry

3. Blackpool in 1998

Lancashire soldiers have offered a helping hand to four Icelandic medics as part of a special international mission to Bosnia. They have been put through a programme of rigorous training by members of the 5th Field Ambulance, who are based at Fulwood Barracks in Preston. The training, held at Weeton Barracks, near Kirkham, has included basic survival techniques, military first aid and other military procedures

4. Blackpool in 1998

Newly opened hair salon i4 Style, on Bryning Lane, Newton with Scales. Anyone recognise the lady in the picture?

