This week we are bringing you photographs from 34 years ago, in 1988.
Royal Lytham St Annes Golf Course during the final of the Open Golf Championships with Nick Price and Seve Ballesteros
Photo: Archive
The sky was the limit when lovestruck Chris Shaw decided to pop the question. There was no getting down on one knee when Chris asked sweetheart Karen Richardson to marry him. Instead, Chris, of Lytham, hired out a plane trailing a giant banner spelling it out! A shell-shocked Karen, of Blackpool, watched the plane fly over as the couple walked along the beach at St Annes. She said yes!
Photo: Archive
More than 40 children from Garstang High School raced against the clock in an early start to Sportsaid '88. The worldwide fund-raising race is actually taking place in September, but this date was inconvenient for the school, so they decided to hold it early. The money raised from their £1.30 entrance fee will go towards fighting world hunger worldwide
Photo: Archive
Children turned out in force to celebrate the 125th birthday of an "old timer" - their own annual festival. Garstang Children's Festival was a big success despite the weather, and 18 floats carrying hundreds of children wound through the streets, led by Morris dancers, to the Moss Lane playing field
Photo: Archive