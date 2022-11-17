News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The ladies of the Lytham St Annes University of the Third age have their own barbershop singing group. About 20 of them meet once a week, under the musical direction of Mr Bill Henderson, at the home of co-ordinator Mrs Mary Dowling
The ladies of the Lytham St Annes University of the Third age have their own barbershop singing group. About 20 of them meet once a week, under the musical direction of Mr Bill Henderson, at the home of co-ordinator Mrs Mary Dowling

Look back to see what Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham folk were getting up to in 1988

This week we are bringing you photographs from 34 years ago, in 1988.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 8:41am

What was life like living on the Fylde Coast back in 1988? This gallery of pictures from back then should bring some memories flooding back. Do you remember any of the events? Or recognise yourself or friends? If you have old images you would like to share with us, email them with a description to: [email protected] READ MORE: Fylde Coast pictures from 1987. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from the 70s. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at 1986

1. Fylde Coast in 1988

Royal Lytham St Annes Golf Course during the final of the Open Golf Championships with Nick Price and Seve Ballesteros

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Fylde Coast in 1988

The sky was the limit when lovestruck Chris Shaw decided to pop the question. There was no getting down on one knee when Chris asked sweetheart Karen Richardson to marry him. Instead, Chris, of Lytham, hired out a plane trailing a giant banner spelling it out! A shell-shocked Karen, of Blackpool, watched the plane fly over as the couple walked along the beach at St Annes. She said yes!

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Fylde Coast in 1988

More than 40 children from Garstang High School raced against the clock in an early start to Sportsaid '88. The worldwide fund-raising race is actually taking place in September, but this date was inconvenient for the school, so they decided to hold it early. The money raised from their £1.30 entrance fee will go towards fighting world hunger worldwide

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Fylde Coast in 1988

Children turned out in force to celebrate the 125th birthday of an "old timer" - their own annual festival. Garstang Children's Festival was a big success despite the weather, and 18 floats carrying hundreds of children wound through the streets, led by Morris dancers, to the Moss Lane playing field

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
MorecambeFleetwoodGarstangLythamMemories