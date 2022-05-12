Ready for the deluge are the Cock Robin playgroup on their float for the Churchtown Festival
Ready for the deluge are the Cock Robin playgroup on their float for the Churchtown Festival

Living on the Fylde: 16 picture memories of what life was like for ordinary folk on the Fylde coast in 1996

This week we are looking at your pictures from 26 years ago, in 1996.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 4:55 am

Whether you are from Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lytham, Garstang, Morecambe or anywhere in between – we’ve rounded up pictures from all walks of life and all areas of the Fylde to bring you this looking back from 1996. READ MORE: Fylde pictures from 1995. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More Fylde pictures from 1993

1. The Fylde in 1996

A group of enthusiastic football players from Catterall

Photo: Archive

2. The Fylde in 1996

A huge jigsaw piece is being transported by canal to the World Canals Conference in Birmingham. And on board to help it on its way is Philip White of St Thomas' School in Garstang, who won an Inland Waterways drawing competition

Photo: Archive

3. The Fylde in 1996

People wandering along North West canal towpaths may be surprised to spot a giant jigsaw piece pass by. The huge piece is being transported by canal to the World Canals Conference in Birmingham. Philip White of St Thomas' Primary School, Garstang, winner of an Inland Waterways drawing competition can be seen aboard a canal boat carrying the jigsaw piece

Photo: Archive

4. The Fylde in 1996

Would-be white water rafters were invited to join experts having a splashing time paddling their own canoe. Members of Garstang Canoe Club welcomed members of the public to join them on the water at the River Wyre. Pictured is Richard York of Lancaster

Photo: Archive

