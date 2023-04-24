But his legacy in Blackpool continued in later life as head judge for Strictly Come Dancing and his annual visits to the resort for the highly-anticipated Tower Ballroom show.

He was very much at the very heart of Strictly’s success but his time in Blackpool didn’t end there. He also headed the TV show Dancing In The Blitz: Blackpool’s Big Band Story with Jools Holland and Lucy Worsley in 2015 and our archives unearthed a superb photo of him riding the Big Dipper with Ainsley Harriott for BBC’s Holiday Of My Lifetime. These pictures are a tribute to an icon of Strictly whose time in Blackpool will be fondly remembered.