Len Goodman tribute: Nine pictures of the much-loved Strictly Come Dancing judge when he came to Blackpool

Len Goodman, who has died days before his 79th birthday, began dancing at 19, winning various competitions including the British Championships in Blackpool in his late 20s, after which he retired..

By Claire Lark
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:11 BST

But his legacy in Blackpool continued in later life as head judge for Strictly Come Dancing and his annual visits to the resort for the highly-anticipated Tower Ballroom show.

He was very much at the very heart of Strictly’s success but his time in Blackpool didn’t end there. He also headed the TV show Dancing In The Blitz: Blackpool’s Big Band Story with Jools Holland and Lucy Worsley in 2015 and our archives unearthed a superb photo of him riding the Big Dipper with Ainsley Harriott for BBC’s Holiday Of My Lifetime. These pictures are a tribute to an icon of Strictly whose time in Blackpool will be fondly remembered.

Judges Len Goodman, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli filming Strictly in Blackpool

1. Len Goodman - in pictures

Judges Len Goodman, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli filming Strictly in Blackpool Photo: Submit

Len Goodman and Ainsley Harriot revisited holiday memories on the Big Dipper for BBC show Holiday Of My Lifetime

2. Len Goodman - in pictures

Len Goodman and Ainsley Harriot revisited holiday memories on the Big Dipper for BBC show Holiday Of My Lifetime Photo: submit

Len Goodman, pictured with Jools Holland and Lucy Worsley whilst presenting Dancing In The Blitz: Blackpool’s Big Band Story

3. Len Goodman - in pictures

Len Goodman, pictured with Jools Holland and Lucy Worsley whilst presenting Dancing In The Blitz: Blackpool’s Big Band Story Photo: submit

Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman chats to fans outside the Tower Ballroom

4. Len Goodman - in pictured

Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman chats to fans outside the Tower Ballroom Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

Related topics:BlackpoolBBC