Our first picture shows Lane Ends in November 1967 as it gears up for the busy Christmas shopping period. We are looking along Blackpool Road towards the Lane Ends pub in the far distance
16 photos showing Preston's Lane Ends through the decades

We’ve dug deep into the archives to show you how Lane Ends in Ashton has changed over the years – from the 60s to the 90s

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 10:17 am

Easily reached from all parts of Preston, Lane Ends was a thriving, bustling shopping centre. Like most spots it saw a steady decline as people turned to out of town supermarkets. We’ve brought you a timeline of life in Lane Ends, showing the changing face of this popular area of the city. Today the fortunes of the area are being revived with the opening of a couple of micropubs, beauty salons, and even a tattoo parlour. READ MORE: A look at Friargate in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Church Street in the 90s

This shot was taken in 1970 and shows a number of shops along Blackpool Road

Photo: Archive

This image, taken in 1973, shows Lane Ends from Woodplumpton Road

Photo: Archive

Here's a sight that is never seen any more, but was common in the 70s and even the 80s - a baby in a pram, sat outside a shop. This picture was taken in November 1975

Photo: Archive

Lane Ends has always been popular for its many bakeries and this photo, from 1975, shows a couple of them

Photo: Archive

