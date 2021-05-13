Lancashire nostalgia in 1976: Town hall reshuffle; flight of freedom; and for the love of Boddingtons

Who will take the keys of power at Preston Town Hall?

Town hall reshuffle in for a testing day

Voters in England and Wales go to the polls to choose more than 16,000 local councillors in the biggest round of local elections since 1973.

Traditionally, the turnout is low. But this year, many electors will get their first chance to say what they think of the way reorganised local government has performed in the two years since it took over full control.

Mrs Smith with her fly-away parrot which caused havoc at County Hall

In the 10 districts of Lancashire and Cumbria covered by the “Post” more than 900 candidates vie for more than 500 seats.

Fine weather and a lively interest in ever-rising rates and key local issues like the staggering losses at Preston’s municipal dock could well combine to reverse the usual trend of low polls.

At the 1973 elections, Labour rode high on a protest vote against the then Conservative government, taking control of areas like Preston and Chorley, and taking a respectable slice of the votes even in rural areas.

Socialist councillors could find themselves out of power by the time votes are counted - victims of a huge Conservative vote and the intervention on a bigger scale than ever before of Liberals and the National Front.

Ian 'Lou' Clarkson has a tattoo of the Boddingtons logo

Flight of freedom is foiled by policemen

A green Amazon parrot appeared before the “beak” at Preston charged with assault on a police officer and terrorising staff at the County Hall architects department.

Pretty Boy Polly, age not known and living at no fixed cage, was remanded to the town’s RSPCA offices until claimed.

The “court” heard how police were called to County Hall when male and female staff reported a break-in by the parrot.

PC Peter Hollinghurst and police cadet Andrew Searle left their Panda car and went on County Hall safari.

* Mrs Helen Smith picked up her “Post” the day after and groaned: “Oh no, that’s my parrot.” Her parrot had been caught - exactly one floor above where Mrs Smith works at County Hall!

For the love of Boddingtons!

Ian ‘Lou’ Clarkson is something of an expert on the birds and the bees.

And Lou and his bird like sharing things - particularly a quiet drink together.

But the bird isn’t all you might think - it’s a budgie named Bod. And the feathered quaffer is just one example of Lou’s love for a special Lancashire-brewed beer.

But what about the bees?

The stripy stingers are, of course, a symbol many suppers, sippers and slurpers have come to know and love.

And quantity surveyor Lou, from Station Road, Lytham, might have set a new trend. He’s had the brewery emblem tattooed on his arm!

His wife, Jane, wasn’t too keen, however. She even refused to speak to him for a week after got the skinful (of ink).