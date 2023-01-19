So who gets to kick-off? Being of more recent memory, the Krankies get the nod. They had a 35-year span of Blackpool appearances up to 2005.

The Scottish comedy duo, Ian Tough and Janette Anderson, both born in 1947, exited "stage left" after their stint on TV's Real Marigold Hotel in 2017 and celebrated their Golden Wedding a couple of years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can claim to have carried forward the tradition of knockabout comedy, well remembered for their several television series in the 1980s and '90s.

Harry Korris

Janette's character, Wee Jimmy Krankie, revived memories of little Jimmy Clitheroe's

role of a disruptive boy in the audience, looking for his mum, and as a ventriloquist's doll being hurled around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Krankies' first Blackpool season was in 1970 with a supporting spot at the South Pier. In 1982 they shared top billing with the Black Abbots at the North Pier, had a great success co-starring with Bobby Davro and Freddie and the Dreamers in 1992's Rock With Laughter at the Grand and topped at the North Pier in 2005.

Harry Korris (1888-1971) is remembered by an older generation for his several 1940s radio series of Happidrome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedian husband and wife team Ian and Jeanette Tough were The Krankies

The show was set in a fictional theatre owned by thespian Mr Sheridan Lovejoy, who had to contend with his whinging call boy, Enoch (Robbie Vincent), and his smoothie stage manager Ramsbottom (Cecil Frederick).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show had a theme song, We Three in Happidrome, Ramsbottom, Enoch and Me.

The show had its origins as a sketch when Harry Korris was the star, from 1931 to 39, in the Arcadian Follies at Blackpool's South Pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry became a resident in Lytham Road, South Shore, and starred in the 1940 summer show, It's a Funny Thing, at the resort's Grand Theatre.

Blackpool Tower organist Phil Kelsall

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio cashed in on the nation's variety circuit with a sketch titled Let Me Tell You (a Happidrome catch phrase) visiting the resort's Palace Theatre in May, 1941, and returning for the summer season at the Grand Theatre with guest stars.

There followed a Happidrome feature film and three more Grand Theatre summer seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry retired from touring in 1950 but was often called on to deputise for indisposed stars in Blackpool summer shows.

He then appeared in character roles in early TV sitcoms. They included familiar names from the day - Somewhere in Camp Shop, Our House, Somewhere in England and Somewhere on Leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Blackpool letter K listings conclude with two musical greats, on very different instruments.

Keyboard king Phil Kelsall became the number one organist on the famous Blackpool Tower Wurlitzer in 1977 and has released 60 record albums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His stalwart service brought him the MBE in the Queen's 2010 Birthday Honours List.