A distinguished royal wave from Queen Elizabeth to well-wishers in Blackpool, 1994

In Pictures: Remembering Queen Elizabeth's most memorable visits to the Fylde Coast as the nation mourns her death

Queen Elizabeth II visited the Fylde Coast on many occasions throughout her 70 year reign and the people of Blackpool always gave her the warmest of welcomes.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:23 pm

One of the most well-remembered occasions was in 1994 when she came to Blackpool for the Festival 94 celebrations and Rossall School’s 150th anniversary.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh also visited The Grand Theatre and Blackpool Tower for the first time. They also attended the Royal Variety Performances of 1955 and 2009 as well as a visit to Weeton Barracks to present new colours to the 1st Battalion Queen’s Lancashire Regiment, on July 9, 1990. Here we share some of those special moments as we mourn our monarch alongside the rest of the nation.

1. Remembering Queen Elizabeth

A special night for Blackpool as The Queen arrives at the Winter Gardens for the The Royal Variety Performance in 2009. In this photograph she is introduced to Leisure Parcs Director Mr Craig Hemmings

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Remembering Queen Elizabeth

In a proud and memorable moment, Blackpool youngster Donna Lightbown meets the Queen in 1977 during her Silver Jubilee tour

Photo: Submit

3. Remembering Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Rossall School and Blackpool in 1994. This photo shows The Queen greeted by excited children from the school

Photo: staff

4. Remembering Queen Elizabeth

The Queen is greeted at Royal Variety Performance which was held at Blackpool Opera House in 1955

Photo: National World

