In pictures: 16 scenes which show just what the folk of the Fylde Coast were getting up to back in 2001
Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham through the ages.
By Naomi Moon
Published 18th May 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:01 BST
There was so much happening all over the Fylde Coast in 2001 – can you spot yourself in any of the pictures? READ MORE: Look back at life on the Fylde Coast in the year 2000. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1999. MORE MEMORIES: Photos going back to 1998 and the Fylde Coast
Page 1 of 4