I'd love to go back to school! 27 retro pics of 2000s Blackpool schools, from Mereside Primary to Collegiate

By Claire Lark
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:34 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 13:55 BST

These fantastic pictures span the years 2007 to 2010 and bring back memories from schools across Blackpool.

From sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up four years of memories. You might be pictured…

The film crew at Mereside Primary School, 2008. From left, Kayleigh Walsh (9), Keiron Bernthal (10), Hannah Dewhurst (10), Amanda Drury (9) and Paul Stevens (9).

The film crew at Mereside Primary School, 2008. From left, Kayleigh Walsh (9), Keiron Bernthal (10), Hannah Dewhurst (10), Amanda Drury (9) and Paul Stevens (9). Photo: Bill Johnson

Warburtons Business Development Manager Mike Mason with Revoe Primary School (Blackpool) pupils and their new Hi-Viz jackets, 2009

Warburtons Business Development Manager Mike Mason with Revoe Primary School (Blackpool) pupils and their new Hi-Viz jackets, 2009 Photo: Bill Johnson

"A Celebration of Talent" at the Winter Gardens Empress Ballroom, Blackpool. Sophie Morrison (9) and some of the Anchorsholme Primary School performers, 2009

"A Celebration of Talent" at the Winter Gardens Empress Ballroom, Blackpool. Sophie Morrison (9) and some of the Anchorsholme Primary School performers, 2009 Photo: Bill Johnson

Partnership day between Collegiate High School and Blackpool and the Fylde College. Adrian Bamber from the college School of Engineering and Collegiate Design Technology teacher Paul Donoghue swap ideas

Partnership day between Collegiate High School and Blackpool and the Fylde College. Adrian Bamber from the college School of Engineering and Collegiate Design Technology teacher Paul Donoghue swap ideas Photo: Martin Bostock

Gazette Young Seasiders winners at the Grundy Art Gallery - Celine Houghton, Olly Smith and Katie Sanderson of Baines High School

Gazette Young Seasiders winners at the Grundy Art Gallery - Celine Houghton, Olly Smith and Katie Sanderson of Baines High School Photo: Martin Bostock

Watching the Change 4 Life programme on the Bispham High School TV system in 2009 are from left, Rio Hine (12), Yvonne Monks (School Health Mentor-Blackpool NHS), Lee Richards-Smith (12) and Susan Doyle (Unit Catering Manager)

Watching the Change 4 Life programme on the Bispham High School TV system in 2009 are from left, Rio Hine (12), Yvonne Monks (School Health Mentor-Blackpool NHS), Lee Richards-Smith (12) and Susan Doyle (Unit Catering Manager) Photo: Bill Johnson

