I'd give anything for another night out there... 23 retro Blackpool pics of iconic nightclub Heaven and Hell

Heaven and Hell was one of Blackpool’s most iconic nightclubs.

It opened in a frenzy of publicity resulting in people queuing round the block to get in. It was a massive success from day one and a generation of nightclubbers kept the music and drinks flowing for decade. These pictures go back to the early days when the club first opened in the late 1990s.

Heaven and Hell, 2003

1. Heaven and Hell - the early days

Heaven and Hell, 2003Photo: Dave Nelson

Heaven and Hell DJ Pat Holden when the club was giving away 2 holidays to Ibiza with The Gazette

2. Heaven and Hell - the early days

Heaven and Hell DJ Pat Holden when the club was giving away 2 holidays to Ibiza with The GazettePhoto: Dawn Castle

The new DJ at Heaven and Hell in 2002 was Paul Ennis

3. Heaven and Hell - the early days

The new DJ at Heaven and Hell in 2002 was Paul EnnisPhoto: Rob Lock

DJ Steve Maher

4. Heaven and Hell - the early days

DJ Steve MaherPhoto: Dave Nelson

Heaven and Hell nightclub in Blackpool had a 6am licence for Easter Sunday, during which they fundraised for the Whizz Kids charity. Pat Holden (left), and Brad Murray, who were both running the London Marathon for the charity, prepare for the late night

5. Heaven and Hell - the early days

Heaven and Hell nightclub in Blackpool had a 6am licence for Easter Sunday, during which they fundraised for the Whizz Kids charity. Pat Holden (left), and Brad Murray, who were both running the London Marathon for the charity, prepare for the late nightPhoto: Rob Lock

Clubbers on the dance floor

6. Heaven and Hell - the early years

Clubbers on the dance floorPhoto: Dave Nelson

