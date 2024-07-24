Packed beaches, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, local bands, gigs and news events which shaped the years are remembered through these fascinating pictures.
These old archive pictures will have you reminiscing and saying: “I remember those days” in no time.
The Gold Mine at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, modelled on the Califorian gold rush mines of Sierra Nevada. Pictured just before it was due to open in October 1971Photo: staff
Blackpool's first box junction at the Church Street traffic lights, June 1971Photo: library
Blackpool Magistrates Court in 1971Photo: submit
Competitors taking part in It's a Knockout at Blackpool's open air bathsPhoto: National World
Anyone recognise these chaps taking a run in Blackpool?Photo: National World
Pontins 1970sPhoto: staff