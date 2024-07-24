I remember those days... 27 emotional retro pics of Blackpool in the 1960s & 1970s, from old shops to pubs

By Jack Marshall , Claire Lark
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 10:39 BST

These retro photos hark back 60 years and snapshot life in Blackpool during two great decades.

Packed beaches, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, local bands, gigs and news events which shaped the years are remembered through these fascinating pictures.

These old archive pictures will have you reminiscing and saying: “I remember those days” in no time.

The Gold Mine at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, modelled on the Califorian gold rush mines of Sierra Nevada. Pictured just before it was due to open in October 1971

1. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

Blackpool's first box junction at the Church Street traffic lights, June 1971

2. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

Blackpool Magistrates Court in 1971

3. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

Competitors taking part in It's a Knockout at Blackpool's open air baths

4. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

Anyone recognise these chaps taking a run in Blackpool?

5. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

Pontins 1970s

6. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

