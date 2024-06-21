"I love this place, I have so many happy memories"- 21 retro pics of Blackpool's Ma Kelly's

Ma Kelly’s is a popular cabaret bar with six venues in the resort.

It is loved by locals and tourists for its lively atmosphere, cabaret, karaoke and sociable fun. These pictures are from our archives and pick up opening nights, charity events, karaoke and the cabaret. Stephanie Hancox said: “Love this place, I have so many happy memories.” Are you pictured?

Gary Smith, Victoria Grace, Nina and Carl Smith in 2010

Ma Kelly's - the memories

Gary Smith, Victoria Grace, Nina and Carl Smith in 2010

The opening of Frankie's Lounge at Ma Kelly's. Phil Gibson (left) and Kenny G.

Ma Kelly's - the memories

The opening of Frankie's Lounge at Ma Kelly's. Phil Gibson (left) and Kenny G.

Alice Barry from TV's Shameless in her red bra, raising money for Red Nose day outside Ma Kelly's, Dickson Rd., Blackpool. With her are, from left, her partner Jeff Hewitt, Carol Kaye and Ma Kelly's general manager Mick Sugden

Ma Kelly's - the memories

Alice Barry from TV's Shameless in her red bra, raising money for Red Nose day outside Ma Kelly's, Dickson Rd., Blackpool. With her are, from left, her partner Jeff Hewitt, Carol Kaye and Ma Kelly's general manager Mick Sugden

The opening of Frankie's Lounge at Ma Kelly's. Pictured is Ray King

Ma Kelly's - the memories

The opening of Frankie's Lounge at Ma Kelly's. Pictured is Ray King

Shaunna Taylor singing on stage

Ma Kelly's - the memories

Shaunna Taylor singing on stage

Official opening night of Ma Kelly's on Talbot Road in 2010. Manager Mick Sugden with showgirls

Ma Kelly's - the memories

Official opening night of Ma Kelly's on Talbot Road in 2010. Manager Mick Sugden with showgirls

