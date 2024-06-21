It is loved by locals and tourists for its lively atmosphere, cabaret, karaoke and sociable fun. These pictures are from our archives and pick up opening nights, charity events, karaoke and the cabaret. Stephanie Hancox said: “Love this place, I have so many happy memories.” Are you pictured?
Gary Smith, Victoria Grace, Nina and Carl Smith in 2010Photo: rob lock
The opening of Frankie's Lounge at Ma Kelly's. Phil Gibson (left) and Kenny G.Photo: Bill Johnson
Alice Barry from TV's Shameless in her red bra, raising money for Red Nose day outside Ma Kelly's, Dickson Rd., Blackpool. With her are, from left, her partner Jeff Hewitt, Carol Kaye and Ma Kelly's general manager Mick SugdenPhoto: Bill Johnson
The opening of Frankie's Lounge at Ma Kelly's. Pictured is Ray KingPhoto: Bill Johnson
Shaunna Taylor singing on stagePhoto: National World
Official opening night of Ma Kelly's on Talbot Road in 2010. Manager Mick Sugden with showgirlsPhoto: rob lock