Fish and chips to seagulls: I asked Blackpool readers which sounds and smells remind them of the resort

There’s no denying it, certain sounds and smells can take you right back to a moment in time.

I asked you what iconic sounds and smells remind you of Blackpool and there were some interesting comments. We’ve pulled together some of the best and dug into the archive for photos to illustrate some of those memories. From seagulls and salt air to screaming tourists on The Big One and the sound of ‘five gas lighters for a pound’ there were some great suggestions.

Tracey Dior: "The laughing clown at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and the sound of the trams, horse and carriages"

1. The iconic laughing clown

Tracey Dior: "The laughing clown at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and the sound of the trams, horse and carriages" Photo: National World

Alistair Butterfield: "The Tower Ballroom Wurlitzer organ." Organist John Bowdler is pictured here seated at the Wurlitzer

2. The sound of the Wurlitzer Organ in the Tower Ballroom

Alistair Butterfield: "The Tower Ballroom Wurlitzer organ." Organist John Bowdler is pictured here seated at the Wurlitzer Photo: submit

James Daniel Marinker: "The sound for me is the guests on the big one screaming as the coaster descends down the first drop and the Motown music booming out of soul suite. Love it."

3. The Big One

James Daniel Marinker: "The sound for me is the guests on the big one screaming as the coaster descends down the first drop and the Motown music booming out of soul suite. Love it." Photo: submit

Dianne Beetham: "The smell of Fish and Chips ,Candyfloss, hotdogs and donuts as you walk along the seafront. Also the sound of the arcades, children all excited ,the horse and carriages clip clopping along the road, the seagulls and the trams ringing their bells along the track.

4. Candy floss was high on the list of that sweet smell synonymous with the seaside

Dianne Beetham: "The smell of Fish and Chips ,Candyfloss, hotdogs and donuts as you walk along the seafront. Also the sound of the arcades, children all excited ,the horse and carriages clip clopping along the road, the seagulls and the trams ringing their bells along the track. Photo: National World

Louise Swindells: "Hot dogs and onions, sand and sea water" Suzy Greenwood: "fatty beef burger stands"

5. Fast food

Louise Swindells: "Hot dogs and onions, sand and sea water" Suzy Greenwood: "fatty beef burger stands" Photo: OLI SCARFF

Kay-Louise Haworth: "Donuts being made on the front, fish and chips being cooked and the smell of the sea always rreminds me of being a excited little kid"

6. Fish and chips

Kay-Louise Haworth: "Donuts being made on the front, fish and chips being cooked and the smell of the sea always rreminds me of being a excited little kid" Photo: Bill Johnson

