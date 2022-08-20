Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who remembers the extrovert Jimmy Edwards (1920-88) as Pa Glum in radio's Take It From Here and the stage spin-off at the Winter Gardens Pavilion in 1950, with Dick Bentley and Joy Nichols.

From 1956 he starred in the TV sitcom Whacko, as the headmaster of Chiselbury School.

Jimmy was back in the resort for an Opera House season in 1954 and the same theatre for an eight week early season in 1963.

American jazz singer Billy Eckstine

In 1964, in an outspoken autobiography, he slagged Blackpool as "a loathsome and detestable place."

Come to think of it, I remember my Dad - who worked for the Tower Company, owners of the Opera House - saying that when not in the public eye Jimmy was "an awkward man."

And who remembers balladeer Robert Earl who starred (suited and booted) in one of Blackpool's most unusual summer shows - The Big Splash, at the Derby Baths, in 1957. He had topped the bill in variety at the old Palace Theatre the previous year.

In 1958 his recording of I May Never Pass This Way Again reached number 14 in the charts.

Jimmy Edwards

In 1960 Robert was on the bill of the first CADS charity show at the Opera House and that same summer was on two Opera House Sunday concert bills headed by Shirley Bassey.

His last Blackpool appearance was in the North Pier's 1969 season show. He retired to Florida, where his son Robert, film producer, TV personality and owner of the Planet Hollywood restaurants, is based.

Old time music hall had a revival in the 1950s and one of the best known exponents, GH Elliott (1884-1962) had a 62-year span of Blackpool appearances.

He first appeared here as a boy singer in the 1890s and was one of the veterans in the 1950 Central Pier season of Don Ross's The Gay Nineties. He last appeared here for a week in November, 1959, at the old Queen's Theatre.

Robert Earl - 1950s singer

The initials GH stood for George Henry.

Many of us would like to have seen the Duke Ellington Orchestra in concert.

The Duke (1899-1974) first came to Blackpool with a 14-piece band at the Tower Ballroom in July, 1933.

But the Gazette's reviewer, who admitted to being middle-aged, couldn't understand why 4,000 fans went "wild and daring without restraint."

Exactly 15 years later Duke and his orchestra gave two Sunday concerts at the Opera House. By this time he was a legend, with hits like Solitude, Caravan and Sophisticated Lady.

But one thing hadn't changed. A Gazette reviewer still thought the Duke's music was a bit of a mystery.

Reviewers in the 1950s were happier with easy tunes and American balladeers like Billy Eckstine, who had hit Number 3 in the charts with No One But You. He starred four times in Opera House Sunday concerts.