Danny and Sandy played by Craig Urbani and Haley Flaherty in a stage version of Grease at The Grand Theatre in 2002
How Olivia Newton John and her iconic Grease character Sandy has touched Blackpool through 18 bright yet emotive picture memories

Olivia Newton John was an icon of a generation.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 12:12 pm

Many teenagers aspired to the singer and Grease actress, who died this week. They all wanted to be Sandy, wear one of the iconic Pink Ladies jackets and have their own ‘Danny’ on their arm.

The fascination with Grease has never wavered. Its timeless high school story of boy meets girl still resonates with young people today and that’s why the incredible musical is still as popular as it ever was. The much-loved actress left her mark on Blackpool – through Grease and her character as Sandy - as these photos show.

Matt McGivern as Danny and Elyssia Cockshott as Sandy in Lytham Academy of Theatre Arts' 2015 produiction of Grease

Lauren Purnell-Cox as Sandy and Patrick Kerr as Danny in Garstang Community Academy's production of Grease in 2015

Hawes Side Primary Academy performed songs from Grease at Blackpool's School Alive

Steven Houghton as Danny and Irene Warren as Sandy who performed in Grease at the Winter Gardens in 2001

