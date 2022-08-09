Many teenagers aspired to the singer and Grease actress, who died this week. They all wanted to be Sandy, wear one of the iconic Pink Ladies jackets and have their own ‘Danny’ on their arm.
The fascination with Grease has never wavered. Its timeless high school story of boy meets girl still resonates with young people today and that’s why the incredible musical is still as popular as it ever was. The much-loved actress left her mark on Blackpool – through Grease and her character as Sandy - as these photos show.
1. Grease memories
Matt McGivern as Danny and Elyssia Cockshott as Sandy in Lytham Academy of Theatre Arts' 2015 produiction of Grease
Photo: submit
2. Grease memories
Lauren Purnell-Cox as Sandy and Patrick Kerr as Danny in Garstang Community Academy's production of Grease in 2015
Photo: submitted
3. Grease memories
Hawes Side Primary Academy performed songs from Grease at Blackpool's School Alive
Photo: Martin Bostock
4. Grease memories
Steven Houghton as Danny and Irene Warren as Sandy who performed in Grease at the Winter Gardens in 2001
Photo: Martin Bostock