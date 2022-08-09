Many teenagers aspired to the singer and Grease actress, who died this week. They all wanted to be Sandy, wear one of the iconic Pink Ladies jackets and have their own ‘Danny’ on their arm.

The fascination with Grease has never wavered. Its timeless high school story of boy meets girl still resonates with young people today and that’s why the incredible musical is still as popular as it ever was. The much-loved actress left her mark on Blackpool – through Grease and her character as Sandy - as these photos show.