There are 15 names deserving a mention but we'll go for the more recent ones, starting with Brucie.

Sir Bruce Forsyth (1928-2017) was on the Blackpool show scene when he was only 18, as the pianist with Jack Jackson's band in a revue called Mayfair Merry-Go-Round for a week at the old Palace Theatre in August, 1946.

Fame and fortune as host of ITV's Sunday Night at the London Palladium brought him to the resort to head the 1960 summer season of Bernard Delfont's Show Time at the North Pier.

Bruce Forsyth having trouble with his deckchair in Blackpool, 1960

He was next here to star for the summer season in The Big Show of 1967, at the Opera House.

Later local appearances were in his one-man show at the Opera House for one night in October, 1977, and An Evening With Bruce Forsyth at the Grand Theatre in May, 1989.

An equally well-loved entertainer of an earlier generation, Gracie Fields (1898-1979), had a 50-year span of Blackpool shows, starting with a juvenile troupe in 1914 (venue uncertain).

She was a star when she next came to the resort, at the old Palace Theatre in 1923, with her husband-to-be Archie Pitt in a touring revue called Mr Tower of London.

Gracie Fields with her husband Boris Alperovici outside the Imperial Hotel, Blackpool . She was in town to switch on the 1964 Illuminations

Gracie made several more visits in revues that were produced by Pitt before her rise to film stardom. Her most famous film, Sing As We Go,

was made in Blackpool in 1934.

Between 1932 and 38 Gracie topped summer variety bills at the Grand Theatre. In 1934 she starred there for four weeks.

Gracie's later Blackpool appearances were in Sunday concerts at the Opera House between 1949 and 1965.

Adam Faith in 1966 when he was taking part in the season's South Pier show. He took time out to open St John Vianney Church annual garden party in the school hall, and during the ceremony, was given a button hole by Andrew Schofield

In 1964 Blackpool honoured her by asking her to switch on the resort's autumn Illuminations.

Adam Faith (1942-2003) in his early years as a pop star gave no indication of his stage range, which gave him a 37-year span of Blackpool appearances.

With two chart-toppers behind him (What Do You Want and Poor Me) Adam shared top billing with Emile Ford in Seeing Stars the 1960 summer season show at the Blackpool ABC.

The hit records continued through the '60s, with Adam starring in a 1966 season at Blackpool's South Pier.

His career swung round in the '70s with his role as the Cockney Jack the Lad in Budgie, ITV's comedy-crime caper.

A new career opened as an actor and two of his successes were seen on tour at the Grand Theatre.

In 1994 he starred in a revival of Bill Naughton's success Alfie. It won standing ovations and was said at the time to have broken the theatre's box office record for a dramatic play.

At the Grand in June, 1997, Adam had a success as the director and choreographer in a tour of the musical A Chorus Line, which also called on him to show some ability on his plates of meat!