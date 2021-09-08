Here's how to discover Wyre's past as Heritage Open Days return

A family visits Mount Pavilion in Fleetwood at one of the Heritage Open Days in recent years. The pavilion has recently undergone a huge refurbishment.

The Heritage Open Days provide a brilliant opportunity to soak up the history of the area, take a peek behind the doors of some venues which are not always open to the public and learn about the rich heritage behind the places which have, in some instances, bound communities together for centuries.

From this Friday, September 10 to Sunday September 19, Wyre Council will host a series of events including heritage walks around Bleasdale Reformatory, Poulton town centre and Memorial Park, Fleetwood.

There’s also the change to visit Garstang’s historic market town and unearth 500 years of history through its buildings.

Many places in Wyre are opening their doors to the public.

Take a step into the recently renovated Mount Pavilion, join a tour around Fleetwood’s Masonic Hall or enjoy spectacular views of Morecambe Bay from the top of the Rossall Point Tower.

Although the Lower Lighthouse can’t be opened this year, there will be a display of the history of the lighthouse within the Mount grounds.

Fancy a trip to the coast? Join the rangers for the Autumn birdwatch as they observe the last of our summer and the first of wintering birds migrate over Rossall Point and Morecambe Bay.

Take the opportunity to learn more about the engineering of Marsh Mill from your home.

Enjoy a free virtual guided tour which provides a real insight into the history of the mill.

The link for the tour will be available from 10 September on the Heritage Open Days website.

Visit Fleetwood boating lake where you will find information on the history of the lake.

You can also enjoy a free ride on a heritage bus along the promenade on Sunday September 19. Two buses will be travelling up and down the promenade stopping at several places.

On Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19 several of Fleetwood’s beautiful churches will be opening their doors to the public.

St Mary’s Grade II listed church on Lord St, designed by EW Pugin, will be joining in the festival.

St Nicholas Church on the corner of Poulton Road and Broadway, designed by Laurence King, a notable Lancashire Architect of the 1960s, will also be open. St Paul’s, built in the 1920s by parishioners will be open to reveal its interesting history.

Coun Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre Council said: “There’s so much for people to see and do during this year’s Heritage Open Days.

“We are lucky to have lots of historical venues, parks and towns here in Wyre and I’d encourage everyone to discover something new about the wonderful borough they live in.”