Look back through the years – this time with a look at 1990.
1. Fylde Coast in 1990
The Isle of Man Steam Packet crew of John Petfield, Yvonne Petfield and Sarah Smith give out badges at Morecambe Carnival
Morecambe DJ Trevor Cooke with Liz Dawn, best known for her role as Vera Duckworth in Coronation Street. This was taken on the night when Liz and Bill Tarmey (her screen husband Jack) switched on the town's illuminations. Trevor hosted the Harveys nightclub roadshow during the switch-on
ICI hosted a weekend of centenary celebrations in 1990 to show 15,000 visitors around the site. Twins Kaylee and Dean Stockwell, of Fleetwood, are pictured receiving sticks of rock from ICI's two mini robots
A visit by Royal Ballet Company to Queen Mary School in Lytham was enough to encourage the pupils to swap their uniform for tutus. There was a special treat for the youngsters when Oliver Simons, ballet master for the company, agreed to give them some lessons. He is pictured above putting some of the children through their paces
