Pupils from Nateby Primary School, near Garstang, planted trees at the Fylde Country Life Museum, for a nature trail to be linked with the museum
Go back to 1990 and see what life was like in Morecambe, Lytham, Fleetwood and Garstang

Look back through the years – this time with a look at 1990.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

What were the people who lived on the Fylde Coast up to back in 1990? We’ve dug through the archives to find the best pictures of life in Morecambe, Lytham, Fleetwood and Garstang. Do you remember any of these events? Or recognise anyone? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at 1989. MORE MEMORIES: Photos going back to 1988.

1. Fylde Coast in 1990

The Isle of Man Steam Packet crew of John Petfield, Yvonne Petfield and Sarah Smith give out badges at Morecambe Carnival

Photo: Archive

2. Fylde Coast in 1990

Morecambe DJ Trevor Cooke with Liz Dawn, best known for her role as Vera Duckworth in Coronation Street. This was taken on the night when Liz and Bill Tarmey (her screen husband Jack) switched on the town's illuminations. Trevor hosted the Harveys nightclub roadshow during the switch-on

Photo: Archive

3. Fylde Coast in 1990

ICI hosted a weekend of centenary celebrations in 1990 to show 15,000 visitors around the site. Twins Kaylee and Dean Stockwell, of Fleetwood, are pictured receiving sticks of rock from ICI's two mini robots

Photo: Archive

4. Fylde Coast in 1990

A visit by Royal Ballet Company to Queen Mary School in Lytham was enough to encourage the pupils to swap their uniform for tutus. There was a special treat for the youngsters when Oliver Simons, ballet master for the company, agreed to give them some lessons. He is pictured above putting some of the children through their paces

Photo: Archive

