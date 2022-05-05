3. Fylde in 1995

Over 50 buskers from across the North West turned up at Gulliver's on Fleetwood Esplanade to compete for some of the best busking jobs of the summer. The explanation lies in the £7.5m Freeport Shopping Village whose attracitons will include as many buskers as management can lay their hands on. Providing, of course, they pass the audtions... A group of performers try to prove their worth above

Photo: Archive