From Lytham St Annes St John Ambulance (from left) Niall Cartmell, Ryan Salisbury, Ryan Cartmell, and Daniel Peters, at St Annes Charity Carnival
From Lytham St Annes St John Ambulance (from left) Niall Cartmell, Ryan Salisbury, Ryan Cartmell, and Daniel Peters, at St Annes Charity Carnival

Fylde nostalgia: Here's 34 pictures to bring back memories of life on the Fylde back in 2003

Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham through the ages.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 4:55 am

We’re going back 19 years to 2003 with these pictures from the archives. They show what the folk living on the Fylde Coast were getting up to back then. Recognise anyone? READ MORE: Nostalgia from 2002. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More from 2001. MORE MEMORIES: Going back to the year 2000

1. Fylde coast in 2003

Bobby Denning from Lancashire County Cricket Club gives James Gregson, Tom Fail, Joe Hibberton and Ben Breakell a lesson. The event was promoted by Fleetwood Community Sports Group who provide half-term coaching for kids

Photo: Claire Lark

Photo Sales

2. Fylde coast in 2003

Frank Donnelly, who is retiring as chairman of Lancashire Schools FA. He is pictured at Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Fleetwood, with current Blackpool Town Team players (from left) Michael Davies, Christian Dust, Jamie McKenna, and Steven Hastings

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Fylde coast in 2003

Childrens writer Martin Riley with the drama group during his visit to Lytham St Annes High School

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Fylde coast in 2003

Some of the pupils at St Peters Catholic Primary School, Lytham, who have helped make a "Garden for St Peter" in the school grounds. Also pictured are parent Cath Powell, (who landscaped the garden) and Joseph Thompson (from the artlounge, Lytham) whose mother Nicola worked on the mosaic

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
FyldeMorecambeGarstangLythamFleetwood
Next Page
Page 1 of 9