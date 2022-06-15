1. Fylde coast in 2001
Pupils from Morecambe High School's Cookery Club who raised £200 by baking cakes and biscuits for Barnardo's 'Big Bake' presenting the cheque to Area Fund Raiser for West Lancashire and Cumbria Mehmood Laly (back)
Photo: Richard Lee
The 7th and 2nd St. Johns Lytham Brownies enjoyed a pleasure flight during the August Bank Holiday weekend. After having lunch at the Wacky Warehouse near the airport, much to the brownies surprise they were told they would be cleaning an aeroplane. They were then offered cleaning fluid and dusters to continue the pretence. It was only when all the brownies were sat down with their seatbelts on that they were told about the surprise flight. A few brownies had never been on a plane before and really enjoyed the experience. This was also the first time a brownie group in Lancashire has been on an aeroplane. The flight was donated by Platinum Air 2000
Photo: Archive
Headteacher Susan Fielden and deputy David Merritt with pupils at Torrisholme School
Photo: Richard Lee
Teacher Carol Reynoldson and her class at Grosvenor Park School, near Lancaster
Photo: Darren Andrews