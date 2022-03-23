Master magician Richard De Vere finally got to the point while demonstrating his latest trick. But 21-year-old Richard suffered from a stabbing pain to the back and torn clothes as his impaling illusion went wrong four times when his assistant tried to spin him round on the steel spike to complete the magic. Richard was practising for the British Magician Grand Prix championship in Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Horseshoe Bar
Master magician Richard De Vere finally got to the point while demonstrating his latest trick. But 21-year-old Richard suffered from a stabbing pain to the back and torn clothes as his impaling illusion went wrong four times when his assistant tried to spin him round on the steel spike to complete the magic. Richard was practising for the British Magician Grand Prix championship in Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Horseshoe Bar

Fylde in the 80s: 24 photos memories to take you right back

This week we are bringing you photographs from 33 years ago, in 1989.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 12:52 pm

If you have old images you would like to share with us, email them with a description to: [email protected]

1. Fylde in the 80s

Kirkham Grammar School handed out a 56-0 thrashing to a touring team from Australia - Wesley College of Perth. Centre David Whittingham scored two of Kirkham's 11 tries. Kirkham's other try scorers were Damian Hatton (2), Jonty Collinson (2), Tom Moore, John Black, Bruce Craven, Tony Rasmussen and Philip Baines, who also kicked six conversions

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Fylde in the 80s

Kirkham Grammar School handed out a 56-0 thrashing to a touring team from Australia - Wesley College of Perth. Centre David Whittingham scored two of Kirkham's 11 tries. Kirkham's other try scorers were Damian Hatton (2), Jonty Collinson (2), Tom Moore, John Black, Bruce Craven, Tony Rasmussen and Philip Baines, who also kicked six conversions

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Fylde in the 80s

Fylde mayor Coun Wilfred Callon did not need to pull a switch to light up Kirkham town centre for the festive season. All he had to do was give a signal on a flashlight from high up in a mobile crane and the streets around the Market Square were suddenly lit up in a blaze of colour. Scores of people gathered to see the switch-on as Carr Hill Band performed carols

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Fylde in the 80s

Here it looks like the various Mayors representing the Fylde all gathered for inspection at HMS Inskip

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Fylde
Next Page
Page 1 of 6