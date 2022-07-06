Youngsters from Fleetwood Gym Junior Football Club, who scooped a handful of honours in a recent competition held at Fleetwood High School
Fylde coast nostalgia in pictures: Here's 35 photo memories of what life was like on the Fylde in 2004

We go back 18 years to 2004 with this nostalgic look back.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:17 pm

What was life like on the Fylde coast back in 2004? Let our archive pictures take you on a nostalgic journey. Recognise anyone? READ MORE: Fylde coast nostalgia from 2003. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 2002. MORE MEMORIES: Photos from 2001

PC Steve Bell gives safety tips to youngsters from Flakefleet County Primary School in Fleetwood as part of the Kidsafe initiative, running in conjunction with Wyre Housing Association

Photo: Archive

Preparing for Halloween at Morecambe's Winter Gardens, members of Morecambe dance school Dance Design practice their routine

Photo: Steve Pendrill

Fleetwood High School year10 pupils with a selection of Christmas parcels for Samaritan's Purse

Photo: Claire Lark

Children from St Annes College Grammar School with (back left to right ) Mayor of Fylde Trevor Fiddler, president of Lytham St Annes Lions Club David Shaw, teacher Rachel Parkinson, and Mayoress of Fylde Linda Burn, being presented with the Peace Poster Competition at St Annes Town Hall

Photo: Mark Pearson

