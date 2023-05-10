News you can trust since 1873
Fylde Coast Nostalgia: 24 retro pictures which look back at life in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham through the years

Take a step back in time and see what Fylde Coast folk were up to through the years.

By Naomi Moon
Published 10th May 2023, 15:45 BST

There’s a real mixed bag in this collection of pictures, all gathered from the 1990s through to the 2010s. Can you spot yourself? Or do you see someone you know? READ MORE: Pictures from the Fylde Coast in the year 2000. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Retro pictures of class of 2000 across the Fylde Coast. MORE MEMORIES: Photos of some of the nicest buildings on the Fylde Coast

Garstang High School cricket team in 2009

Fylde Coast memories

Garstang High School cricket team in 2009 Photo: Martin Cowey

The crowds settle in to watch proceedings at Garstang Show in 2009

Fylde Coast memories

The crowds settle in to watch proceedings at Garstang Show in 2009 Photo: Donna Clifford

Fleetwood ladies rugby team for the 2009/10 season

Fylde Coast memories

Fleetwood ladies rugby team for the 2009/10 season Photo: Archive

Ten-year-old Hollie Bailey of Flakefleet Primary School, Fleetwood, who did a sponsored silence to raise money for Trinity Hospice in the Fylde

Fylde Coast memories

Ten-year-old Hollie Bailey of Flakefleet Primary School, Fleetwood, who did a sponsored silence to raise money for Trinity Hospice in the Fylde Photo: Bill Johnson

