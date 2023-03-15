News you can trust since 1873
Fylde Coast Nostalgia: 22 fun pictures showing how Morecambe, Fleetwood, Garstang and Lytham residents celebrated Red Nose Day through the years

March 17 is Comic Relief and people everywhere will be donning red noses all in the name of charity.

By Naomi Moon
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT

And in keeping with the spirit of things we’ve delved into the archives to find some of the best moments from Red Nose Days of the past for those who live in Morecambe, Fleetwood, Garstang and Lytham. Do you remember any of these events? Or can you spot yourself? READ MORE: Fylde Coast nostalgia in pictures from 1996. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back to 1995 with these pictures. MORE MEMORIES: Photos looking back to 1994

Mad scientists from West End Primary School in Morecambe who dressed up for National Science and Engineering Week and Red Nose Day back in 2003

Mad scientists from West End Primary School in Morecambe who dressed up for National Science and Engineering Week and Red Nose Day back in 2003 Photo: Garth Hamer

'Wrong Direction' starring teachers Anthony Breeze, Matt Armistead, Callum Thwaites and Tom Clarke, performing in aid of Red Nose Day at Westgate Primary School in Morecambe

'Wrong Direction' starring teachers Anthony Breeze, Matt Armistead, Callum Thwaites and Tom Clarke, performing in aid of Red Nose Day at Westgate Primary School in Morecambe Photo: Garth Hamer

Children at Morecambe Road School were delighted to receive Red Nose Day stock - including sippy cups and cupcake baking kits - from staff at Sainsbury's in Morecambe in 2015

Children at Morecambe Road School were delighted to receive Red Nose Day stock - including sippy cups and cupcake baking kits - from staff at Sainsbury's in Morecambe in 2015 Photo: Archive

Staff at Stringers, Lytham, dancing in their shop window to raise money for Comic Relief. Pictured from left are Susan Swain, Shelley Dodds and Helen Rowlings

Staff at Stringers, Lytham, dancing in their shop window to raise money for Comic Relief. Pictured from left are Susan Swain, Shelley Dodds and Helen Rowlings Photo: Bill Johnson

