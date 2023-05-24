Fylde Coast nostalgia: 16 breathtaking views of Morecambe, Garstang, Lytham and Fleetwood through the years
The towns and villages that line the Fylde Coast
By Naomi Moon
Published 24th May 2023, 15:45 BST
If you take the time to look all across Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham you can find some wonderful views. This collection of pictures shows some of those memories through the years – what do you think? Let us know. READ MORE: Look back at the Fylde Coast in 2001. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pictures of Fylde Coast folk through the years. MORE MEMORIES: The class of 2000 in schools on the Fylde Coast
Page 1 of 4