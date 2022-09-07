4. Fylde Coast in 1982

It's good to be back! That was the message from these Lancashire children who were 'evacuated' to another school while emergency repairs were carried out on their own classrooms. The 200 pupils left Clifton County School in Clitheroe Road, Lytham when cracks started appearing in the walls. Temporary accommodation was found nearby in Sydney Street, but they are back after an extended Easter break

Photo: Archive