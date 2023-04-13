News you can trust since 1873
Fylde Coast: Here's 16 pictures of the nicest buildings you might spot in Morecambe, Fleetwood, Lytham and Garstang

Wherever you go there will always be nice buildings surrounding you.

By Naomi Moon
Published 13th Apr 2023, 06:53 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 06:55 BST

Of course, whether you think the structure is nice or not is a matter of opinion. But in this gallery we’ve picked out some of the nicest buildings you might see across the Fylde Coast – in Morecambe, Lytham, Fleetwood and Garstang. Most of the recommendations have come from Trip Advisor – what do you think? Do you agree? Or do you have any other suggestions? Let us know. READ MORE: Life on the Fylde Coast back in 1998. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Retro Easter activities on the Fylde Coast. MORE MEMORIES: Fylde Coast nostalgia from 1997

The Lower Light stands on Fleetwood sea front and was built with its counterpart - the Upper Light, or Pharos Lighthouse - to provide a navigational guide to shipping entering the Wyre estuary. Unusual for a lighthouse, it is in neoclassical style with a square colonnaded base, square tower, and octagonal lantern and gallery. It is a Grade II listed building. It is a well known local landmark

1. Lower Lighthouse, Fleetwood

The Lower Light stands on Fleetwood sea front and was built with its counterpart - the Upper Light, or Pharos Lighthouse - to provide a navigational guide to shipping entering the Wyre estuary. Unusual for a lighthouse, it is in neoclassical style with a square colonnaded base, square tower, and octagonal lantern and gallery. It is a Grade II listed building. It is a well known local landmark Photo: Submit

This image shows how the North Euston Hotel and Lower Lighthouse stand prominently together on the seafront, overlooking the river estuary at Fleetwood

2. North Euston Hotel and Lower Lighthouse, Fleetwood

This image shows how the North Euston Hotel and Lower Lighthouse stand prominently together on the seafront, overlooking the river estuary at Fleetwood Photo: Archive

Opened in 1841, the North Euston Hotel is an imposing ashlar red sandstone three-storey crescent shaped building designed to reflect the curvature of the coastline. The building remains one of the most prominent buildings in Fleetwood and is an important landmark. Now Grade II listed, the hotel retains many of its original external architectural features

3. North Euston Hotel, Fleetwood

Opened in 1841, the North Euston Hotel is an imposing ashlar red sandstone three-storey crescent shaped building designed to reflect the curvature of the coastline. The building remains one of the most prominent buildings in Fleetwood and is an important landmark. Now Grade II listed, the hotel retains many of its original external architectural features Photo: Archive

The Kings Arms on Lord Street is one of old Fleetwood's original pubs. It sits prominently on a corner and is architecturally impressive

4. The Kings Arms, Fleetwood

The Kings Arms on Lord Street is one of old Fleetwood's original pubs. It sits prominently on a corner and is architecturally impressive Photo: Archive

