But now the popular hotel, pub, restaurant and wedding venue on the A6 Garstang bypass in Cabus has closed its doors to make way for a 66-bed care home.

The 25-room hotel shut on Friday, with management saying on Facebook: "We would like to thank all our lovely customers for your loyal support over the years.”

A planning application has been submitted to Wyre Council to demolish the hotel and build a new 66 bedroom care home.

We’ve had a look in our archives and dug out some of the best pictures from events held at the Crofters – take a look at them below.

1. Memories of the Crofters Hotel Flashback to 2008 when the Birtish Junior Arm Wrestling Championships were held at the Crofters Paul Waters with Scott Strong and referee Keith Taylor are pictured.

2. Memories of the Crofters Hotel Derek and Nicola Cheetham, who ran the Crofters Hotel in Cabus

3. Memories of the Crofters Hotel Colin McLean and Debbie Rimmer on their jewellery stall at the 2012 Craft Fair

4. Memories of the Crofters Hotel Garstang Gardening Club held its annual spring flower shows at the Crofters Hotel Cabus in March 2017. Elisabeth Bertenshaw was the spring flowers and foliage winner