Coronation 1953: Trunnah Road, Thornton Cleveleys

I have just come across a photo taken at the Coronation in 1953 with some of my neighbours in Trunnah Road, Thornton Cleveleys and was wondering if anyone still remembers or recognises themselves.

I now reside in Gibraltar and would love to hear from anyone. My name was Pat Brooks (then Pat Minto) at the time and I went on to be Gazette Herald girl of the year and Miss Blackpool 1969. I am the one sitting behind the girl holding the baby. The photograph was taken in Thornton Church Hall.