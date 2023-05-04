News you can trust since 1873
Coronation 1953: Trunnah Road, Thornton Cleveleys

Does anyone remember or recognises themselves?

By Patricia HeskethContributor
Published 4th May 2023, 17:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:07 BST
Thornton Church Hall 1953 Coronation DayThornton Church Hall 1953 Coronation Day
Thornton Church Hall 1953 Coronation Day

I have just come across a photo taken at the Coronation in 1953 with some of my neighbours in Trunnah Road, Thornton Cleveleys and was wondering if anyone still remembers or recognises themselves.

I now reside in Gibraltar and would love to hear from anyone. My name was Pat Brooks (then Pat Minto) at the time and I went on to be Gazette Herald girl of the year and Miss Blackpool 1969. I am the one sitting behind the girl holding the baby. The photograph was taken in Thornton Church Hall.

Miss Blackpool 1969Miss Blackpool 1969
Miss Blackpool 1969
