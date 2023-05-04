Coronation 1953: Trunnah Road, Thornton Cleveleys
Does anyone remember or recognises themselves?
By Patricia HeskethContributor
I have just come across a photo taken at the Coronation in 1953 with some of my neighbours in Trunnah Road, Thornton Cleveleys and was wondering if anyone still remembers or recognises themselves.
I now reside in Gibraltar and would love to hear from anyone. My name was Pat Brooks (then Pat Minto) at the time and I went on to be Gazette Herald girl of the year and Miss Blackpool 1969. I am the one sitting behind the girl holding the baby. The photograph was taken in Thornton Church Hall.